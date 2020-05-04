I for India concert: Shah Rukh Khan sings relatable song 'Sab Sahi Ho Jayega' with special appearance by AbRam Khan

I for India concert held on Sunday evening that is May 3, 2020, was hit with many people watching it live on Facebook. The concert which was almost five hours long started with Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan then it ended with a bang by a performance by Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar showed his singing style with a special appearance by his youngest son AbRam Khan. The song is titled 'Sab Sahi Ho Jayega', where Shah Rukh sang lyrics about activities which people are doing in lockdown.

The Zero actor sang about binge-watching shows, staring at the fan, dreaming about watching a cricket match at a crowded stadium. He also sang about the fact that the lockdown has made a singer out of SRK. AbRam also shows some dance moves to his dad and it's a visual delight, indeed. As Shah Rukh geared up for another song performance, AbRam stops him and says, "Papa, enough now. Let's go'.

Shah Rukh tweeted his performance with a caption stating, "Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @Its_Badshah & @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. Thanks, Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai, lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’ Par Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega!"

Check out the video below:

SRK was amongst several Indian celebrities and also international celebrities who participated in the I for India concert and urged people to donate too towards the help of essential workers.