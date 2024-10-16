Bhumika Chawla revealed that the only time she felt disappointed was when Kareena Kapoor Khan replaced her in Imtiaz Ali's film Jab We Met opposite Shahid Kapoor. Bhumika also revealed that Gracy Singh was cast in Sanjay Dutt's film Munna Bhai MBBS in her place.

Bhumika Chawla, who played Nirjara in Salman Khan's superhit film Tere Naam, once revealed that she was replaced by actresses in blockbuster films like Jab We Met and Munna Bhai MBBS. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Bhumika Chawla revealed that the only time she felt disappointed was when Kareena Kapoor Khan replaced her in Imtiaz Ali's film Jab We Met opposite Shahid Kapoor. Bhumika also revealed that Gracy Singh was cast in Sanjay Dutt's film Munna Bhai MBBS in her place.

Bhumika Chawla was quoted as saying, "The only time I felt bad was when I signed Jab We Met and it didn’t happen. I was the first one, Bobby (Deol) and me, when it was called Train. Then, it was Shahid (Kapoor) and me, and then Shahid and Ayesha (Takia), and then Shahid and Kareena (Kapoor). That’s how things happened but, it’s okay. I only felt bad once and then never again because I just moved on. I don’t think much about it."

Speaking about losing out on the lead role in Munna Bhai MBBS, Bhumika Chawla said, "I had signed up for Munna Bhai MBBS but it didn’t happen. Kannathil Muthamittal with Mani (Ratnam) sir didn’t happen." She also shared details of her conversation with Rajkumar Hirani in which Hirani confirmed to her that her replacement was not due to any mistake on her part.

Bhumika Chawla said that such decisions are common in the entertainment industry and often these decisions are taken due to different reasons which are beyond the control of the actors.

For the unversed, Bhumika is known for her work in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema. She has received a lot of praise for her performance in Tere Naam. In 2008, she worked in the Punjabi film Yaariyan, in which she worked with Gurdas Maan. After this, she appeared in Malayalam cinema. She worked in the film Bhramaram with superstar Mohanlal. She made a comeback in Bollywood with the 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan.

READ | Not Parveen Babi, Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani went to same school as this superstar