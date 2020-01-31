'I feel good about it': Ali Fazal shares his experience of going on 'same-sex date'

Actor Ali Fazal is widely known for his quirky sense of style and open-mindedness The actor has never shied away from talking about anything whether it is related to politics or anything else and even that is widely evident from his choice of work and subsequent success. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about going on a same-sex date for a web show hosted by Karan Johar for a streaming platform, a dating reality show titled What The Love! With Karan Johar.

During the show, one contestant Rabanne comes seeking a consistent and committed partner and Karan sets him up with Ali.

Ali, who has already shot for the episode, recently opened up about what it was like to go on a same-sex date. He said, "This is the first same-sex date for me. I have a lot of gay friends and have been hit on by men as well. To begin with, it was a very nervous experience, more for me because I’ve never been on a same sex date before. But I stayed on and was just having fun with him. I think that was quite a task and I actually feel good about it."

Reports state that both Ali and Rabanne indulged in a fun conversation after and when the latter told Ali that he has always wanted his prince charming to lift him in his strong arms, the actor graciously obliged and lifted Rabanne in his arms. The Netflix show which went live on January 30 shows Karan along with his team of fashion and style experts, Maneka Harinsinghani and make-up and hair artist Shaan Muttathil, transform the participants into the best versions of themselves.