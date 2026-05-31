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'I don't think it was a suicide': Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Shishir Sharma makes shocking statement: 'Itna suljha hua aadmi aise kyu karega'

Shishir Sharma, the veteran actor who has worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore, has opened up about the tragic death of the young actor (Trigger warning: The following article has a mention of self-harm).

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 31, 2026, 12:28 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'I don't think it was a suicide': Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Shishir Sharma makes shocking statement: 'Itna suljha hua aadmi aise kyu karega'
Shishir Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput (Image source: Instagram, Facebook)
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Its been over five years, and Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is still a nightmare for his fans. In 2020, Sushant was found dead in his home, and since then, Bollywood has not been the same. Veteran actor Shishir Sharma has now made a big statement about his untimely death. For the unversed, Shishir shared screen space with Sushant in Chhichhore (2019). In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shishir was asked to share his reaction when he got the news about Sushant's death. 

Shishir Sharma says Sushant couldn't die due to sucide

Shishir stated that when he got the message of Sushant's tragic end, it was unbelievable for him to believe. Sharma asserted that Sushant was an uncomplicated, intelligent person who took his acting profession seriously. He said, "I don’t think he was a man who would take a step like that. Bahut hi suljha hua aadmi tha." Recalling the moment, Shishir revealed that he couldn't hold his tears when the news broke, "When I received the message about Sushant at 4 in the evening, I could not... I could not hold back my tears. It was difficult. I felt a shock from within. Such a great actor, such a well-thought-out man. Why would he do this? 

Watch the viral video

He went on to say, "Kuch to karan hoga, aisa koi khudkhushi thodi kar leta hai…Ab kisse baat karein? (There must have been some reason; no one takes their own life just like that. Now, who do we talk to? What can we even say) … I just left it and said it’s rather sad, rather unfortunate, that something like this happens to a man who has taken the acting profession seriously." 

The aftermath of Sushant's demise 

Sushant's postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, and the report revealed the cause of death was asphyxia. Investigations ruled that he died by suicide. Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was booked for alleged abetment to suicide by his parents. Parallel to this, a probe of alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats. However, Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the cases registered against her in connection with a drugs-related probe linked to Sushant. In 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) gave Rhea a clean chit in Sushant's death case.

In the midst of media trial and legal troubles, Rhea faced time in jail and a social boycott after Sushant's death. However, the CBI’s closure report has brought relief to Rhea, as she has been cleared of any charges. Rhea has made a comeback in the public eye through her podcast and her entrepreneurial venture.

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