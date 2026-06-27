'I don't remember...': Anshula Kapoor pens touching birthday wish for brother Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor received a special birthday wish from his sister Anshula Kapoor, who called him her "first safe place" and "loudest cheerleader" in an emotional note.

Arjun Kapoor turned 41 on Friday and received an outpouring of love from fans and friends on social media. Among the many birthday wishes, one that stood out was a heartfelt message from his sister, Anshula Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Anshula shared a video montage featuring several memories with her brother and penned an emotional note celebrating their bond.

"Happy birthday to my first friend, my first wrestling companion but also my first protector, my first safe place & my loudest cheerleader @arjunkapoor. I don’t remember a world before you, and I honestly can’t imagine one without you. Every version of me has had the privilege of being your little sister, and I wouldn’t want it any other way (sic)."

She went on to wish happiness and peace for her brother in the year ahead.

"My wish for you this year is simple: that life is as kind to you as you’ve always been to the people you love. That your heart feels lighter, your dreams feel closer, your smile comes easier, and you never forget just how deeply you’re loved. Thank you for always having my back and for making life louder, funnier, safer, and fuller in a million ways you’ll probably never even realise. Love you, bhai, always (sic)."

Arjun was quick to respond to the post and replied in the comments section, writing, "Love u to infinty and beyond (sic)."

Arjun and Anshula often give fans a glimpse of their close sibling bond through social media posts and public appearances, with their messages for each other frequently winning hearts online.

Meanwhile, Anshula is preparing for another major milestone in her life. She is set to marry her fiancé, Rohan Thakkar, next month. The couple's wedding is reportedly scheduled to take place on July 6, 2026.

The pre-wedding celebrations have already begun, with Anshula recently sharing pictures from a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Rohan's family.

"Love. Family. Blessings. Our wedding celebrations began with a Mata Ki Chowki lovingly hosted by Rohan’s family (sic)," she had written on Instagram.