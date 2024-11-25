When actors are out there to promote their films, they also need to battle a lot of personal questions.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has turned out to be a dependable choice for not so mainstream subjects. He has been doing films such as Dasvi and I Want To Talk where he is exploring various sides of his acting prowess. He is also in the news for his personal life. Tabloids and portals are filled with the news of his rumoured divorce with his actress wife Aishwarya Rai. However, both have maintained silence over the matter.

Recently, while promoting I Want To Talk in a conversation with The Hindu, Abhishek also talked about his personal life. He said, “I need to be comfortable with my director, co-actors, all the technicians on the sets, but most importantly the environment. I like it that way. I don’t like any stress. I don’t like any confrontation because none of that matters in front of the camera.”

He further said, “My mother had stopped acting in films when I was born, but we never felt the void of dad not being around. I don’t think the much is made up of this.”

He continued, “Even in my household I am very lucky that I get to go out and make movies. I know Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya and I thank her immensely for that. But I don’t think the children think of it that way.”

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want To Talk has opened to positive reviews.

