Arjun Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his film Singham Again but while he was promoting the movie, Arjun Kapoor also revealed a bit of personal information which his fans had been wondering about for a long time. Arjun Kapoor confirmed that he is single now and without taking names, reiterated that he and Malaika Arora have broken up. The couple started dating in 2018 and made it official in 2019. For the past few months, it was reported that he and Malaika Arora are going through a rough patch, and recently Arjun Kapoor set the record straight, confirming the break-up.

Now, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Arjun Kapoor did not explore the subject of his break up with Malaika Arora but he did revisit his old interview where he spoke about loneliness. Arjun Kapoor made a candid confession in an interview when he accepted how lonely he felt after his mother’s death and while his sister was away for higher studies. Arjun Kapoor has now said that although he is no longer in that head space, he has not been okay in recent years.

Arjun Kapoor was quoted as saying, "I think today, like I say this, I needed to just take care of myself being selfish is looked at slightly in the wrong way, but I guess it’s not selfish. It’s just I was not okay because of other things it was not the loneliness or me being alone it was just a lot that’s happened in my life and relationships."

Arjun Kapoor also revealed how he did not want his struggles to affect his other relationships and impact the person he is dating. "Relationships fulfill you but if you’re not okay, you need to figure that out. You can’t project that on a relationship or other people. It’s every day (that) you figure stuff out. I always say that every day you wake up (you need to note) the new things you need to work on — whether you are in a relationship or otherwise."

Arjun Kapoor further added, "It’s very tricky to speak about it and know because I think I’ve got to respect the way things have been. I don’t like to go into details for that reason, but I will never ever crisscross the two things. I think what my issues in the beginning part of my life are not correlated to where I am today."

