HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'I don't know if your voice is that good': Kareena Kapoor's comment on Alia's singing goes viral, watch video

In the promo of Kareena Kapoor's show, Alia Bhatt can be heard saying that she once had plan to become a singer.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'I don't know if your voice is that good': Kareena Kapoor's comment on Alia's singing goes viral, watch video
Image credit: YouTube screenshot
Kareena Kapoor is all set to return with season 5 of her chat show What Women Want. On Tuesday, Mirchi Plus released the trailer which featured Kareena's sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Neena Gupta, Bhuvan Bam, Ranveer Brar, and Mandira Bedi as guests.

In the promo, Alia who recently sang the duet Chal Kudiye with Diljit Dosanjh for her upcoming film Jigra, tells Kareena, “Being on set is my me time.” She then says she once had plans to become a singer.

Watch: 

Kareena jokes, “I don’t think your voice is that good.” Alia agrees, saying she'll just stick to singing in the bathroom.

 Kareena asks Alia whose social media skills are better: hers or her husband Ranbir Kapoor's. Alia says ‘Me’, but Kareena insists that Ranbir’s social media game is “excellent.” Alia then questions, “Social media game, as in posting or stalking?” 

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur says, “I'm not a secretive guy. I'm an open book.” Neena says, “I've learnt that money can buy you everything.” Bhumi says acting “is all I ever wanted to do.” 

On Tuesday, Jigra star Alia Bhatt visited Hyderabad to promote her movie. Several videos and photos from the promotional event, which was also attended by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, have gone viral on social media.

In one of the clips, Alia can be heard praising Samantha, calling her a hero in a man's world. Samantha smiled while listening to the speech, visibly holding back her tears. Alia said, "Sam, my dearest Samantha… Rightfully so, you are a hero, on and off screen. I have so much admiration for your talent, resilience, and strength.

She further added, "It’s not easy to be a woman in a man’s world. But you have surpassed gender. You stand tall on your two feet, with your talent and strong kicks, as an example for everyone.”

Advertisement