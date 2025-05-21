Director Priyadarshan called Paresh Rawal’s sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3 unprofessional, especially after reports of a signed contract and promo shoot.

Hera Pheri 3 is making headlines, but not for the right reasons. Actor Paresh Rawal has reportedly walked out of the film, causing a major stir. The movie is being directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar’s company, Cape of Good Films.

Reports claim that Paresh had already signed the contract and even filmed the promo before stepping away. This unexpected move has put the production in a tough situation. It’s also being said that Akshay Kumar has sent him a legal notice, asking for ₹25 crore in damages.

Director Priyadarshan has now spoken about the issue. He said he was surprised by Paresh Rawal’s sudden decision and found it unprofessional. Fans of the Hera Pheri series are now waiting to see how the makers will move forward without one of the film’s key stars.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama about how he ended up joining Hera Pheri 3. He said he wasn’t interested in directing the film at first, but Akshay Kumar persuaded him. Akshay reportedly told him that he had spent a lot of money to secure the rights to the Hera Pheri series and had already brought Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal on board.

Priyadarshan eventually agreed to direct the movie. However, he shared that Paresh Rawal backed out without giving any explanation to him or Akshay. There were no complaints about the script or the project, which made his sudden departure all the more unexpected.

When asked whether Hera Pheri 3 would still move forward without Paresh Rawal, Priyadarshan didn’t hold back his frustration. He said he wasn’t bothered about the film anymore and didn’t want to deal with the stress. He said, "I don’t give a f**k. I don’t care whether it’s made or not. I was doing it for Akshay. I really don’t want to work anymore. I have some commitments to fulfil. I’ve just completed Bhoot Bungla with Akshay, and I have a film with Akshay and Saif that I am committed to direct. Beyond that, I don’t need this kind of tension. I would rather play with my grandchild than make movies with unprofessional actors."

The filmmaker also backed Akshay Kumar when asked about the actor’s reported decision to take legal action against Paresh Rawal for leaving the film. He said, "He has all my support. But the financial losses are his. By the way, everyone — including Paresh — has been paid an advance."