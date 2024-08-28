'I don’t do...': When Jaya Bachchan called daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan her...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Usne mujhe bola...': Aly Goni finally reveals reason behind his breakup with Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic?

Viral video: Girlfriend proposes to her boyfriend aboard IndiGo flight, and result is pure magic

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

X down for thousands of users in India, across the world, says Downdetector

'Sorry': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dedicates Trinamool event to Kolkata rape-murder victim

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Usne mujhe bola...': Aly Goni finally reveals reason behind his breakup with Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic?

'Usne mujhe bola...': Aly Goni finally reveals reason behind his breakup with Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic?

Viral video: Girlfriend proposes to her boyfriend aboard IndiGo flight, and result is pure magic

Viral video: Girlfriend proposes to her boyfriend aboard IndiGo flight, and result is pure magic

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

'Usne mujhe bola...': Aly Goni finally reveals reason behind his breakup with Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic?

'Usne mujhe bola...': Aly Goni finally reveals reason behind his breakup with Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic?

'I don’t do...': When Jaya Bachchan called daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan her...

'I don’t do...': When Jaya Bachchan called daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan her...

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood is a 'hopeless' place: 'Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hai usko...'

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood is a 'hopeless' place: 'Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hai usko...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'I don’t do...': When Jaya Bachchan called daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan her...

In an interview from 2007, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also asked about her career and family life. She said, "I am looking forward to babies, I am enjoying marriage, there is no question of losing oneself to it."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 10:04 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'I don’t do...': When Jaya Bachchan called daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan her...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. The couple, who has been a fan favourite for decades now, is currently embroiled in vicious divorce rumours. Their solo holidays, separate public appearances, and social media have only added fuel to the fire. Amid all this, an old interview of Jaya Bachchan praising daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is going viral on social media. 

In the interview, Jaya Bachchan could be heard calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan her "buddy". Jaya Bachchan also claimed that she can be direct with her daughter-in-law and does not need to act diplomatically with her.

In an old interview with Reddif, Jaya Bachchan said, "She is my buddy. If I don’t like something about her, I tell it to her face. I don’t do politics behind her back. If she disagrees with me, she expresses herself. The only difference is that I can be a little more dramatic and she has to be more respectful." 

In an interview from 2007, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also asked about her career and family life. She said, "I am looking forward to babies, I am enjoying marriage, there is no question of losing oneself to it." 

For those who are unaware, after getting married to Abhishek Bachchan and the birth of their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took a 5-year break from work. She returned to the silver screen again in 2015 with 'Jazbaa'.

Abhishek Bachchan also has time and again, appreciated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her dedication towards caring for their daughter. 

READ | Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This tech giant to create more than 600,000 jobs in India, major part will include…

This tech giant to create more than 600,000 jobs in India, major part will include…

NDA holds majority in Rajya Sabha after 12 members elected unopposed

NDA holds majority in Rajya Sabha after 12 members elected unopposed

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for flash flood in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh till this day; check forecast

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for flash flood in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh till this day; check forecast

Ritabhari Chakraborty makes shocking claims about sexual abuse in Bengali cinema: 'Nothing but sugar-coated brothel...'

Ritabhari Chakraborty makes shocking claims about sexual abuse in Bengali cinema: 'Nothing but sugar-coated brothel...'

US: New indictment filed against Donald Trump for 2020 election actions

US: New indictment filed against Donald Trump for 2020 election actions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

What does India buy from Pakistan?

What does India buy from Pakistan?

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement