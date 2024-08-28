'I don’t do...': When Jaya Bachchan called daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan her...

In an interview from 2007, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also asked about her career and family life. She said, "I am looking forward to babies, I am enjoying marriage, there is no question of losing oneself to it."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. The couple, who has been a fan favourite for decades now, is currently embroiled in vicious divorce rumours. Their solo holidays, separate public appearances, and social media have only added fuel to the fire. Amid all this, an old interview of Jaya Bachchan praising daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is going viral on social media.

In the interview, Jaya Bachchan could be heard calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan her "buddy". Jaya Bachchan also claimed that she can be direct with her daughter-in-law and does not need to act diplomatically with her.

In an old interview with Reddif, Jaya Bachchan said, "She is my buddy. If I don’t like something about her, I tell it to her face. I don’t do politics behind her back. If she disagrees with me, she expresses herself. The only difference is that I can be a little more dramatic and she has to be more respectful."

In an interview from 2007, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also asked about her career and family life. She said, "I am looking forward to babies, I am enjoying marriage, there is no question of losing oneself to it."

For those who are unaware, after getting married to Abhishek Bachchan and the birth of their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took a 5-year break from work. She returned to the silver screen again in 2015 with 'Jazbaa'.

Abhishek Bachchan also has time and again, appreciated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her dedication towards caring for their daughter.

READ | Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...