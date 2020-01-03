'I don’t clarify idiotic statements': Anuradha Paudwal hits back at Kerala woman claiming to be her biological daughter

anuradha paudwal, agnes, kerala, arun paudwal, kavita, maharashtra, thiruvananthapuram, Kerela

There have been countless times that common folks have claimed that they are related to celebrities.

According to a report in Indian Express, a 45-year-old woman, Karmala Modex from Kerala had claimed that singer Anuradha Paudwal was her biological mother.

Karmala also filed a case against Anuradha at the district family court in Thiruvananthapuram and revealed that she was a four-day-old little tot when Anuradha and her husband Arun Paudwal gave her away to her foster parents Ponnachan and Agnes.

Now, reacting to this piece of news Anuradha has clarified her stance on the matter and has refused to engage herself with "idiotic statements".

She said, "I don’t clarify idiotic statements made by a******s! It’s below my dignity. Thanks for your concern."

Anuradha's spokesperson also responded on the matter and said, "This girl (Karmala) is a psycho. Anuradha's daughter Kavita was born in 1974 so Karmala's claims are false. This girl (Karmala) is mentioning Anuradha's husband but she doesn't even know that he passed away a while back and if Karmala is Anuradha's daughter, she should give Anuradha money and not demand 50 crores."

According to reports, Karmala claims, "About four-five years ago, my foster father Ponnachan confessed on his deathbed that my biological mother was Anuradha Paudwal. I was told that I was four days old when I was handed over to my foster parents. Ponnachan, who was posted in the Army in Maharashtra at the time, was friends with Anuradha. Later, he got a transfer to Kerala."

She went on to say, "Now, we have decided to pursue it legally. She’s my mother and I want her back."