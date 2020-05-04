'I do have my weak moments': Gauhar Khan on spending Ramzan in coronavirus lockdown

Gauhar Khan is experiencing Ramzan differently this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown in the country but she is still taking things in her stride. Speaking about the same, in a recent interview, she said, "Ramzan essentially is supposed to be about ibadat, prayer, and goodwill… This time it’s better because there’s no distraction. I’ve no shoot, I’m not stepping out of my house. So I’m getting much more time to pray, finish my Quran."

Gauhar, however, said that she is missing elder sister Nigaar Khan. "Nigaar is in America. The last two Ramzans she was with me. She’d take over the kitchen, make 10 different kebabs and desserts," she said.

Spending time alone on such occasions is difficult and Gauhar said that she is grateful to have her mother, Razia Khan, and cat, Snow, for company. "My mother is happy to see me around. We talk, play cards, break our fast together … I do have my weak moments. It’s frustrating to not be able to meet family and friends, go for a drive. The other day I was standing near the window while reading my Quran so that my prayer reaches all," she said.

Further thinking about work getting affected Gauhar said, "Our industry is uncertain. We need to keep working to generate more work. So it’s going to be tough for people like us who do a lot of events, live content because I don’t think there can be any public gathering for the next few months. But I’m always hopeful and would keep working hard… As of now, I was supposed to do an America tour that got postponed. Finished two web shows, hopefully, will be out soon."