Bollywood

'I do get affected when someone attacks me personally': Rakul Preet Singh on trolls, getting slut-shamed

During an interaction, Rakul Preet Singh spoke at length about internet trolls and getting slut-shamed.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 16, 2020, 05:07 PM IST

In May 2019, Rakul Preet Singh had taken to her Instagram page and shared a photo from a shoot. In the photo, the stunning actor is seen wearing a blue velvet-lacy bralette and blue unbuttoned jeans. Soon after she posted the photo, Rakul was mercilessly trolled by the netizens and went to an extent that the actor was slut-shamed too. Talking about the same, she told HT Cafe, "They’re people without any real identity who think they’re of importance to a verified profile, and getting a response for their cheap remark would validate their existence."

Rakul recalled a comment which read as "When she forgot to wear her pant after the session in the car". She had replied, "I think your mother does a lot of sessions in the car so you’re an expert !! Ask her to give u some sense also besides these session details .. till the time people like this exist women can’t be safe .. just debating about equality and safety won’t help..."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Marjaavaan actor spoke about it by stating, "Those questioning my ethics, why don’t you speak up when women are objectified... I had woken up to that post and I just couldn’t hold myself from replying. It was the girl Rakul who replied and not the actor. I feel there are so much negativity and hatred in this world. Now, I’ve come to a point that there’s a certain section of the society that you can’t do anything about."

Rakul concluded by saying, "I’m open to criticism, but I do get affected when someone attacks me personally. That’s something I’ll not be okay with. Otherwise, I don’t care because they are people who write things to seek importance, and I don’t have the time for that."

