'I do feel very unsafe living in my own house': Sangeeta Bijlani on robbery at her bungalow, requests police to...

Actress Sangeeta Bijlani, who opened up about her house being ransacked in July, is still recovering from the stress and trauma of the burglary. The Tridev actress attended an award function in Pune on Saturday. While interacting with the media, Bijlani stated that she had requested a police officer to look into the matter and expedite the investigation process.

Speaking about the robbery that took place at her house in Pavana, the actress said, "I have met SP Sandeep Singh Gill, Pune. I came to Pune especially to meet him, to request him to think faster because of the robbery at my place. I do feel very unsafe as a woman living in my own home, which has been home for me for the last 20 years”.

For the unversed, the thieves, who carried out a burglary at former actress Sangeeta Bijlani's bungalow in Pawandharan area, stole a TV worth Rs 7,000 and Rs 50,000 cash, totalling Rs 57,000. The actress’ bungalow is located in the Tikona Peth area of the Pune district. A case was registered at Lonavla Rural Police Station. The police had earlier shared that the complainant is a private employee with Sangeeta Bijlani. The bungalow was vacant for 4 months. The theft was discovered on July 18 when Sangeeta Bijlani reached her bungalow at around 9.30 am on July 18, 2025. The thieves entered the premises from the rear side of the bungalow and stole a TV and cash on the first floor. The culprits are at large.

Talking about the former actress, the 65-year-old star began modelling at the age of 16. She went on to do many commercials. She was crowned Miss India Universe in 1980. She represented India at the Miss Universe pageant in Seoul, South Korea, where she won the Best National Costume award designed by her mother, Poonam Bijlani. She made her Bollywood debut in 1988 with Qatil, opposite Aditya Pancholi and then went on to act in Tridev, Hathyar, Jurm, Yodha, Yugandhar, Izzat and Lakshman Rekha.