AR Rahman's old interview talking about pre-marriage 'agreement' with Saira Banu goes viral.

AR Rahman shocked everyone when he recently announced divorce from his wife Saira Banu. Amid this, an interview of the singer-composer sheding light on how AR Rahman approached his marriage is going viral wherein he described his first meeting with Saira.

In an earlier interview Simi Grewal in her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 2012, AR Rahman revealed why he opted for an arrange marriage and said, "I didn’t have the time to go and search for a bride." as his focus was entirely on his music during the height of his career with films like Rangeela (1995) and Bombay (1995). Therefore, at 29, he turned to his mother to find him a suitable partner. Rahman’s request was simple: “I want a simple wife — someone who wouldn’t give me much trouble so I could carry on doing my music.”

AR Rahman further talked about Saira's persoanlity and described her as someone with two sides. He said, "She is calm, and she’s calm, and when she gets angry, she’s angry. There are two sides of her. Initially, she used to get frustrated… I mean, not going out. You can’t go out for shopping or, you know,” he said. But in saying this he also revealed that he had prepared her for the unconventional lifestyle she would lead with him saying, “I did tell her in the beginning what kind of life she’s going to lead. It was an agreement before.”

AR Rahman announced his divorce from Saira Banu in an emotional post which read, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.” The couple has three children and all of them have requested privacy amid their parents divorce.

