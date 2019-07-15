'I didn’t like the remake of the original O Saki Saki': 'Musafir' actress Koena Mitra on Nora Fatehi's rehashed version

Finally! The wait is over and the makers of John Abraham starrer Batla House have unveiled the song 'O Saki Saki' featuring Nora Fatehi's sizzling moves. The dance number in Batla House is a rehashed version of the song in Sanjay Dutt starrer 2004 film Musafir, that originally featured Koena Mitra.

Not many are aware of the fact that Koena Mitra had made her debut with O Saki Saki number in Musafir. Though the hook line of the song is the same, there's a marked difference in how the song has been picturised in both the movies. While the netizens are of the view that the remake of the song falls short of the hard-hitting lyrics adn emotions as were there in the original, Koena Mitra too expressed that she didn't like the new version much.

Watch the recreated version of O Saki Saki song here:

While speaking to ETimes, Koena Mitra expressed, "I saw the new soundtrack and I didn’t like the remake of the original ‘O Saki Saki’. The video could have been shot much better. Our video was very powerful; it has a separate fan base and a great reputation.”

Further speaking on the trend of recreating old iconic songs, Koena added, "I feel such iconic songs should not be touched. Nowadays, most films are using old songs and remixing them. I don’t think it’s a good idea; they should create new ideas and videos. ‘Saaki Saaki’ and ‘Musafir’ is not old; it’s still fresh in our mind. I thought it was too early to recreate it again.”

Watch the original track here:

Even though Koena didn't quite like the rehashed version of the song, she didn't shy away from praising Nora Fatehi's dancing skills, calling her the "saving grace" of the song. Koena was quoted as saying, "I saw the video again today and I felt that Nora is the only saving grace. She is a fabulous dancer, she is beautiful and lovely and did it in her style. The flavour of our video was different.” She added, "Nora has done a good job and she can save our pride.”