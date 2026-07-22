'I did not undergo surgery': Amitabh Bachchan clarifies viral ICU post, says it was about Argentina's loss

Amitabh Bachchan clarified that he is in good health and said a recent blog post mentioning surgery and ICU care was misunderstood.

Amitabh Bachchan has addressed concerns about his health after a recent blog post led fans to believe that the veteran actor had undergone surgery and spent time in an ICU.

The 83-year-old actor has now clarified that he did not undergo any surgery and said his post was being interpreted incorrectly.

Speaking to Variety India, Bachchan said, “I am fine. I did not undergo surgery. It is a misunderstood post. I was giving an example that the period after a surgery or ICU, the most difficult time is when you come home and have to deal with your damaged condition. So when a champion loses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath.”

Actor explains reference to football defeat

Bachchan further explained that the post was not about his own health. According to the actor, he was referring to Argentina's defeat against Spain in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup final and comparing the situation to a champion dealing with a loss.

“I was referring to Argentina’s loss (against Spain in the FIFA World Cup) and Messi as a champion that lost. People have assumed it's a reference to me,” he said.

When asked about his current health, the actor replied, “Absolutely…so far.”

What did Amitabh Bachchan write in his blog?

The confusion began after Bachchan shared a lengthy post on his Tumblr blog, a day after the FIFA World Cup final. The post spoke about surgery, ICU care, recovery and the emotional challenges faced after returning home.

“In hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff, a discharge and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase, physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you, this is the most difficult phase of your life,” he wrote.

He also reflected on how people respond to difficult periods, adding, “Some brave it, some succumb, they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions, they that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory, a choice each makes individually, nothing wrong by either. Be well, be happy (sic).”

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Bachchan will reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The Nag Ashwin directorial also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. Deepika Padukone, who appeared in the first film, will not return for the sequel, as confirmed by the makers last year. The film's release date has not yet been announced.

Bachchan will also return as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The new season is scheduled to premiere on August 10.