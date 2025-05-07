Karan Johar has finally reacted to the tag of being called a 'brand ambassador' of nepotism, and even discussed the allegation he faced about destroying someone career.

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently appeared on a podcast with Raj Shamani, and he opened up about facing allegations of 'destroying careers'. Ever since Kangana Ranaut awarded the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director the title of 'flagbearer of nepotism', Karan has been targeted by netizens.

Over the years, especially after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan has faced some harsh trolling and mean comments on social media. Karan has finally broken the silence on the same, and said that he has never destroyed anyone's career. "Here, people say that I destroyed someone’s career. No, I didn’t do anything to anyone. I just did my job. This is people’s belief.” Karan further clarified that he's a strong believer in Karma, and thus, he would refrain from doing anything bad or thinking ill of anyone. "Karma is my biggest religion… I feel I should never hurt anyone or come in their way."

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham director also discussed the topic of insider vs outsider, explaining that though he's from a film family, his father, late Yash Johar, took a risk to launch him. "I don’t know. Like, when did this happen? I have always been an insider… because my father was a part of the industry. If I had made a flop film, we would have had to sell our house,” he recalled about his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. My father took a risk on his son."

Karan also reflected the negative nature of netizens, stating that he praises anyone, it will be ignored, but if he badmouths someone, there will be a lot of comments about it. On the work front, Karan Johar's last directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer romantic drama was a critical and commercial success. On the work front, Karan will direct an untitled action-packed film. He announced this new project on his 52nd birthday, May 25, 2024.