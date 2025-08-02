'I’d drink till...': Johny Lever admits taking shocking favour from police, says 'I had crossed my limits'

Veteran comedian Johny Lever, who has entertained audiences for over four decades, recently opened up about a darker chapter from his past during a candid conversation with comedians Sapan Verma, Aakash Gupta, and his daughter, Jamie Lever.

Known for his impeccable comic timing and a long list of memorable roles, the actor shared how success once took a toll on his personal life.

“I Was a Drunkard”, Johny on His Lowest Phase

Revealing his battle with alcohol, Johny said, “I request people, limit mein piyo. I had crossed my limits, and it’s not worth it. I was a drunkard. I would sit at Chowpatty and drink till 4 in the morning.” He added that police officers, upon recognising him, would often let him continue drinking safely in their vehicle. While it may sound humorous on the surface, Johny was clear in acknowledging how damaging that phase was.

Success and the Cost of Fame

“Success can mess with your mind,” he said, reflecting on a time when he was one of the busiest actors in the industry. During the 1990s and early 2000s, Johny Lever was a constant presence in Bollywood films, with over 10–15 releases a year at times. He was also traveling extensively for international shows. “I lost myself in all of it,” he admitted.

A New Chapter: 24 Years Sober

Eventually, the actor decided to turn his life around. It’s been 24 years since Johny last touched alcohol, a personal victory he holds with pride. His story serves as an inspiration, not just to fans, but also to younger entertainers navigating the highs and lows of fame.

While he has become more selective with projects in recent years, Johny is far from retired. In 2025 alone, he has already appeared in Badass Ravi Kumar, Be Happy, and Housefull 5. He is also set to appear in Welcome To The Jungle, though the official release date is still under wraps.

Johny Lever’s journey is a reminder that even in the face of immense fame and personal struggles, it’s never too late to take control and write a new chapter.