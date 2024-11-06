Shah Rukh Khan recalled how his mother was in the ICU just before his first serial, Circus, aired, and he felt airless.

Shah Rukh Khan started as an outsider and became the king of Bollywood through his hard work, dedication, and talent. He won millions of hearts with his films and earned the title of the "King of Romance."

But did you know that the actor who now rules everyone's hearts faced struggles before becoming a star? He lost his mother just before his career took off. In one emotional interview, he opened up about his mother's final days and the pain he felt during that time. Shah Rukh Khan was a simple boy from Delhi who lost his father at 14 and was supported by his mother, Lateef Fatima Khan. She made him believe in himself and follow his dreams.

In a throwback interview with Stardust, SRK recalled how his mother's support always lifted him during his early days and said, "My mother was always very proud of me. In her eyes, I was the best and I had started believing that. Mummy made me feel like that. And after she died I suddenly realised that I was not the best after all. I was no big shit. A nobody. It was her greatest dream to see me on the big screen. She did a lot for me and nobody on this earth would have done so much…I was still young when my father died. I didn't cry at his death. I cried at my mother's death. It was very strange… very emotional… I don't know… I still can't get over it… I might start crying now…"

Shah Rukh Khan recalled how his mother was in the ICU just before his first serial, Circus, aired, and he felt airless. He said, "I remember in the ICU, she was sitting up and she had this blank look in her eyes, and she was a beautiful woman, very beautiful… I said, Mummy, you will become alright, you will become okay for me. I am going to do films. My serial (Circus) is coming up. And that night, the doctor came…he said, ‘Woh tumhari mummy ko sans chadh rahi hai, humein nahin maloom abhi kya karna hai.’ He asked me to get some injections. I went all over Delhi… I could not get them… I had just four and the doctor wanted twenty."

Shah Rukh Khan said that despite his efforts, his mother passed away before his first show, Circus, aired. He revealed that he broke down and said, "There was no drama in her dying. She had her eyes open, she just kept looking at me and then suddenly she just closed her eyes and died. I didn’t cry then. The crying came later when I was burying her. And at that time it somehow made me feel that I wasn’t so great after all. No one is great. So when I say that this one is no big shit. I don’t mean offence. I just mean that nothing is permanent, ever.'"

Shah Rukh Khan often speaks about his parents, saying that he learned kindness from them.

