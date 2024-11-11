Aishwarya Rai has been in the news lately for alleged issues in her personal life. In an old video, she shares her perspective on various points.

The power couple of Bollywood—Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai—has been in the news in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons. The rumours of their alleged separation have been hitting tabloid headlines quite frequently. However, the couple has maintained a dignified silence on the matter.

Amid all the rumours, the fans have been digging out old videos of both the actors and how they discussed various aspects of life during film promotions and otherwise. One such video is posted on the handle Lehren Retro, Aishwarya Rai talked about her initial time in the film world and how she navigated the tough road to fame.

She was asked, ‘How was the transition. Was it smooth? Were you aware of what you’re doing? The moment you got into modelling, very soon you were crowned Miss World.”

She replied, “It was all very, very quick. It was 92-93 when I was modelling and Miss India happened in January, 1994, November it was Miss World, and I was back by the end of 1995. It was year and half, immediately afterwards it was movies. Same time within the same phase I did a lot of work. I thank God for the way things worked, I could carve my niche and I could move on…I sort of enjoyed every phase and moved on.”

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s PS 2. Her next project hasn’t been announced yet.

