‘I can stand up to it’: Sonam Kapoor opens up about pay gap in Bollywood, calls it ‘ridiculous’

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has voiced her opinion on the difference in pay which comes with working in Bollywood.

In an interview with Vogue, she said, "The pay gap is ridiculous. I can stand up to it, but then I don’t get those roles, and I’m okay with that. I can afford to do that. I realised over the past two or three years that I have no right to judge anybody. I’m privileged, so making difficult choices isn’t really f***ing difficult.”

She also talked about her tuning with her husband Anand Ahuja, she said,

I’m really fortunate to have met somebody who is like-minded and a feminist,” she says with a grin. “Thank god I didn’t meet somebody who is from the same industry as me because their worldview can be very limited. It’s all about what’s happening in Bollywood.” Has anything surprised her? “This is the first year that we’ve spent every night together,” she replies. “Usually, we travel so much. I’ve realised that we’re obsessed with each other and we have a lot of fun together.”

Her comments come shortly after actor Taapsee Pannu said the male actors who started their careers with her make 3-5 times more money than her. Speaking to The National Bulletin, Taapsee said, “If a female actor asks more, she is termed difficult and problematic and if a man asks more, it’s a mark of his success. The difference is the men who started with me earn 3-5 times more than what I do. And the gap keeps increasing as we go in higher star category.”

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in a starring role in 2019's The Zoya Factor. She appeared in a cameo in AK vs AK, in which she played a version of herself, alongside her father Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.