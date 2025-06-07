Deepshika Nagpal worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the 1997 film Koyla. The superstar had then recommended her name for the 1999 comedy thriller Baadshah. The actress has had two failed marriages in her life.

From Kishore Kumar and Aamir Khan to Sanjay Dutt and Karan Singh Grover, we have had many stars who have seen two divorces in their lives. Another addition to this list is the female star Deepshikha Nagpal, known simply as Deepshika, who has also seen two failed marriages in her life. She first married actor Jeet Upendra in 1997, but divorced him after ten years in 2007 . They have two children together - Vedhika Upendra and Vivaan Upendra. In 2012, she tied the knot with actor Keshav Arora, but their marriage ended after four years in 2016. In her recent interview, Deepshika has said that she has no problem in marrying four times.

Talking to Instant Bollywood, when the actress was asked if she would consider marrying again, she replied, "I can get married three times, four times, I have no shame in this. At least I am living my life. When I see two people who don’t get along, I feel bad. I always got married for the wrong reasons. You should always get married for the right reasons, so I can’t blame the guy for everything. I think I’m a die-hard romantic. I believe in love, I believe in romance, I believe in marriage. If it's not working, it's better to live your life than to ruin it. You should live your life."

Deepshika also shared that doing a few B-grade films in early years of her career affected her image in the industry as she added, "I don’t want to name those films, I don’t want to hurt anyone, but at the time, you didn’t know how to choose. There was no Godfather to guide us. Those films had a bad impact on my career. I was signing big films too, but then suddenly a poster from one of these films came out in a trade guide. People judged me, assumed I was doing only B-grade movies, and I started getting sidelined. That damaged my image."

In the same interview, the actress also recalled that she had worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Rakesh Roshan-directed action thriller Koyla in 1997, and the superstar had recommended her name for the 1999 comedy thriller Badshah, which was helmed by Abbas-Mustan. Deepshikha has also been a part of Dillagi, Partner, Shaktimaan, CID, Sonpari, and Bigg Boss 8 among others.



