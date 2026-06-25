'I came back home crying': Kriti Sanon says it's unfair when star kids get chances without proving

Kriti Sanon opened up about her difficult journey as an outsider in Bollywood, revealing that she cried after her first photoshoot and first ramp walk.

Today, Kriti Sanon is one of Bollywood’s leading actresses, but she says her journey was far from easy. The actress, who made her Hindi film debut with Heropanti in 2014 opposite debutant Tiger Shroff, recently spoke about the struggles she faced before and after entering the film industry.

According to Kriti, success did not come overnight and she had to keep proving herself at every stage.

‘My First Photoshoot Was A Disaster’

During a recent interaction, Kriti recalled how difficult her early modelling days were. She revealed that both her first photoshoot and her first ramp show went badly, and she returned home in tears after each experience.

“It was not an easy journey. There were moments of self-doubt and frustration regarding not getting the opportunities that I wanted. It’s not been like a journey straight to the top; it’s been gradual. I’ve seen my ups and downs. But I’ve also had the quality of not giving up and trying again. My first photo shoot was a disaster. My first ramp show didn’t go well. I came back home crying both times. But the fact that I still went for another show, another photo shoot and another audition, that is what has gotten me here. The urge to learn, the urge not to give up.”

Her Take On Nepotism

Kriti also shared her thoughts on nepotism in Bollywood. She said she believes some actors from film families are genuinely talented, but outsiders often face a much tougher test.

“Many times you hear you’re being considered for a film and it kind of goes to someone else. Also, the question is not just nepotism. There are many actors who come from film backgrounds who are genuinely talented. Whether it’s Ranbir (Kapoor) or Alia (Bhatt), they’ve proven themselves. They might have gotten opportunities way easier than anyone else but they’ve worked hard and are super talented. The point is when someone gets opportunities for eight or nine years without proving themselves as an actor. That is the only part I find unfair. When you don’t come from a film background, if you don’t prove yourself in the first few years, you’re gone. You’re written off.”

A Journey Of Persistence

Over the last 12 years, Kriti has built a strong career through a mix of commercial hits and critically acclaimed performances. She won the National Award for Mimi and has been part of successful films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dilwale, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Crew.

The actress is currently receiving praise for her performance in Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2.