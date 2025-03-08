Kartik Aaryan will next share the screen with Sreeleela in Anurag Basu's untitled musical which is touted to be an intense love story. Kartik Aaryan has also bagged a Dharma Productions project reportedly opposite Ananya Panday.

The 25th edition of IIFA is all set to begin today in Jaipur. Ahead of the much-awaited event, Kartik Aaryan posted a video on his Instagram account with Karan Johar, in which they were seen roasting each other while rehearsing their lines for hosting the award show. Kartik Aaryan shared the video, with the caption "K vs K #IIFA2025", of the two taking a dig at each other over who is the "royalty" of the Indian film industry.

The video begins with Karan Johar saying, "Royalty means something, Kartik. I am the emperor of Bollywood, not you." To this, Kartik Aaryan replies, "If you are the emperor then I am the prince of Indian cinema."

Their banter doesn't stop there as Karan Johar then says, "Oh my god Tum aur royalty, asli royalty mein hoon," after which Kartik Aaryan takes a jibe at Karan Johar's drastic weight loss saying, "Aap itne patle kaise huye ho, aesa lag raha hai kisi ne Karan bhej diya hai and Johar baaki hai (How did you lose so much weight? It seems Karan has come and Johar is yet to join)."

To this, "Oh Mr Kaizada," says Karan Johar, making a joke on Kartik Aaryan's 2023 flop film Shehzada. Kartik then says, "Joke Shehzada pe banta hai (The joke should be on Shehzada)," to which Karan Johar replies, "Uspe kuch nahi banta hai (Nothing can be made on it)."

