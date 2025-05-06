Dressed in a striking black suit by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Shah Rukh Khan brought his signature charm and elegance to fashion’s biggest night.

Shah Rukh Khan marked his first-ever appearance at the Met Gala on May 5, stepping onto fashion’s grandest stage at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Dressed in a striking black suit by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Shah Rukh Khan brought his signature charm and elegance to fashion’s biggest night. His ensemble perfectly aligned with this year’s Met Gala theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ and he carried the look with the effortless poise that fans have always admired.

Surrounded by flashing cameras and excited cheers, Shah Rukh Khan stepped out of his New York hotel to a wave of love from fans. Before walking the Met Gala carpet, he humbly introduced himself to curious members of the foreign press, leaving a lasting impression even before the event began.

In a viral video, a foreign journalist can be heard asking him 'who ae you', to which SRK humbly replies, "I am Shah Rukh Khan," with a smile. Intrigued by his appearance, the press asked Shah Rukh Khan about his outfit, and he proudly shared that his Met Gala look was designed by none other than Indian fashion icon Sabyasachi.

This video is going viral on social media, one of his fans wrote, "naam hi kaafi hai." The second one said, "three words are enough."

Watch video

Just three letters, but the world stops — SRK!



KING KHAN AT MET GALA @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/nFGPyhEfTO — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) May 5, 2025

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan made history as the first Indian male actor to attend the Met Gala, Hollywood's most prestigious fashion event. Before making his red carpet appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, SRK greeted fans gathered outside the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

Several visuals surfaced online showing the King Khan shaking hands with fans and blowing kisses. Fashion watchdog Diet Sabya also shared a video of SRK exiting his hotel. Dressed in an all-black Sabyasachi suit, Shah Rukh looked suave in his Met Gala look. He elevated his outfit by carrying a tiger sceptre in his hands, exuding modern Maharaja vibes.

However, it was his 'K' necklace that stole everyone's attention. With this piece of jewellery, SRK playfully publicly acknowledged his moniker "King Khan", which was given to him by his admirers and media. He also wore multiple-layered gold chains that cascaded down his chest.

(With iputs from ANI)