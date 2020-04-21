'I am probably right at the other end': John Abraham on not announcing the donations he made to combat coronavirus

A couple of days back, John Abraham released a new video in which he is seen reciting a poem titled 'Mera Bharat Mahaan', which he shot at his home amid the ongoing lockdown. The handsome hunk posted the video on his social media pages and wrote, "#MeraBharatMahaan a poem of hope, courage, gratitude for India & the world #MeraBharatMahaan a poem of hope, courage, gratitude for India and the world... #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe #PMOIndia @milapzaveri @cmomaharashtra_ @pibindia @adityathackeray @mib_india @my_bmc @icmrorganisation @dj.lijo @azeemdayani @zmaahir @kunalmehtas @sagarmanik".

Now, during an interaction with HT Cafe, John was asked about the poem, he stated, "The credit goes to Milap (Milan Zaveri, director), he penned and sent it on WhatsApp to me, I said ‘this is beautiful’, he just wanted me to recite it. It took me a couple of minutes, as it spreads the message of positivity in today’s world, which is full of negativity and hatred. I think it’s good to have something that’s positive and not controversial, still Indian at heart, which people will relate to. It will probably foster unity somewhere."

Check out the video below:

Being a private person, John, unlike other celebrities did not reveal about the donations he made to combat coronavirus. Talking about the same, John said, "I think people who have announced, have done fantastic jobs. People like me would not make it public, not even through a subversive way. Not even through a PR person, where you find out ‘Hey, John has been doing this, he has not told anybody, but he’s told people to tell’. So I am probably right at the other end."