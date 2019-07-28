'I am paid to sit behind Kartik Aaryan on a bike', quips Sara Ali Khan on quizzed about working with him

kartik aaryan, sara ali khan, Imtiaz Ali, Aaj kal

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's rumoured relationship are currently a hot topic of discussion among the masses. The duo has been shooting for Imtiaz Ali's film Aaj Kal since earlier this year and even after wrapping the shoot, they have been spending quality time with each other. Recently, Kartik headed to Delhi to cheer for Sara as she made her ramp debut at India Couture Week 2019. However, it was Sara, who first went to Lucknow to be with Kartik, as he is shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh there.

During ICW 2019, when Vogue India asked Sara about her experience of working in Aaj Kal, she said, "It was a blast. It was really amazing and a lot of fun. I already miss being on the sets. I hope you enjoy the film." When asked about a fun memory from the sets, the actor replied, "Every day on the set was a fun memory. I really don't think I can pick one of them. There were moments where I was like 'Oh! Am I actually working?', because the AD would come and say the shot is ready and I will be like 'Oh okay, we are on a job'."

She went on to say, "I used to laughingly say that 'I am paid to like sit behind Kartik Aaryan on a bike'. I mean any girl would like to do that."

Aaj Kal is their first outing together and is slated to release on February 14, 2020.