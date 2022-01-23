‘I am not silly and stupid’: Malaika Arora on being judged for her outfits

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has always been vocal about her thoughts, no matter what. In her recent interview, the actress opened up about being slammed for her outfits. She talked about how women are being judged for their hemlines and necklines.

Malaika said that dressing is everyone’s personal choice, it’s they who decide what kind of clothes they want to wear. The actress stated that she is ‘not silly and stupid, she knows what looks good on her. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Malaika stated that she was questioned about her dressing sense ‘all the time.’

She said, “A woman is always judged by the length of her skirt or the plunge of her neckline… I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline. Dressing is a very personal choice. You may think a certain way but it may not be for me. I cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgement and say, ‘Oh, why are you dressing a certain way?’.”

“If I feel comfortable…and at the end of the day, I am not silly and stupid. I know what looks good on me, I know what doesn’t. If tomorrow, I feel it’s a tad bit too much, I am not going to. But again, that is my choice, nobody has the right to tell me that. If I am comfortable with my skin, with my body, with my age, then so be it. You have to fall in line, it’s as simple as that,” she added.

For the unversed, Malaika gained popularity after her song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’. She also danced for ‘Maahi Ve’, ‘Kaal Dhamaal’ and ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’. Apart from this, Maliaka has judged many reality shows.