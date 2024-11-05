An old interview of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is going viral where she spoke about her relationship with Abhishek Bachchan and the crucial role of communication.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood who are currently embroiled in controversies regarding their personal life. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's absence from Amitabh Bachchan's birthday video and Abhishek Bachchan's affair rumours with Nimrat Kaur has further fueled the unverified speculations about the couple's divorce. Amid rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce, old interviews of the couple are also continuously going viral.

An old interview of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is going viral where she spoke about her relationship with Abhishek Bachchan and the crucial role of communication. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan told Filmfare, "There’s a lot of adjustment, a lot of give and take. There will be agreements and disagreements. But it’s important to keep the communication going. That’s something I’ve always believed in."

"Abhishek has been wonderful to respect that. Communication is extremely important in a relationship. Doesn’t it all start with friendship? What’s friendship all about? I’m not one of those who say, ‘Okay shut it for today and don’t take it to tomorrow.’ If it needs to go to tomorrow, then it’ll go to tomorrow. And if you can shut the chapter today, great! But neither fit into a rule book. There’s no finality in looking at each day. You have to be open-minded about how you share your time together. It also means respecting and being sensitive to your partner," Aishwarya Rai Bachchan further added.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. The couple's first and only child was born in November 2011 - Aaradhya Bachchan. The rumours of the couple's divorce have been going viral for some time now. They first started after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to attend Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding with her daughter, sans her in-laws.

On November 1, fans were also swift to observe the silence from Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan, as none of them publically wished Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 51st birthday.