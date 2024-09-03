Twitter
Bollywood

'I am not like Jaya': Meet only actress to become a superstar after marriage, has grudge against Amitabh's wife since..

At the beginning of her career, Moushumi Chatterjee worked with every big actor but her pairing with Jeetendra was quite liked. In the film 'Maang Bharo Sajna', she played the role of Jeetendra's wife.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 01:41 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'I am not like Jaya': Meet only actress to become a superstar after marriage, has grudge against Amitabh's wife since..
The whole country is aware of Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan's anger. She has often been seen getting angry at people, especially paparazzi, on many occasions. She scolded the paparazzi fiercely at the screening of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. But an actress who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan and Jeetendra herself took a dig at Jaya and said 'I am not like Jaya Bachchan, I am ten times better than her'.

We are talking about a superstar from the '70s-80s, who entered the world of acting after marriage and became the first choice of almost all filmmakers. The actress not only earned fame based on her acting skills but also ruled the industry because of her beauty. This actress, who was seen with Amitabh Bachchan, once went viral for taunting Jaya Bachchan in a public gathering.

That famous actress of Hindi cinema is none other than Moushumi Chatterjee who has worked with every big star in her career. With the support and encouragement of her husband and father-in-law, Moushumi Chatterjee accepted the offer to act in films.

At the beginning of her career, Moushumi Chatterjee worked with every big actor but her pairing with Jeetendra was quite liked. In the film 'Maang Bharo Sajna', she played the role of Jeetendra's wife.

In 1974, Moushumi Chatterjee worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the film 'Benaam'. She was a well-known actress of her time. Apart from her film career, she was also in the news due to her personal life. In one film, she was even thrown out of the film because of a joke that Gulzar wanted to make the film on a low budget, while she started demanding expensive and different saris. In this film, Sanjeev Kumar was to be seen with the actress.

For the unversed, Moushumi Chatterjee got married when she was in class 10th. When she became the mother of a child, she focused on her career. In the old times, the career of actresses used to come to a halt after marriage but Moushumi Chatterjee succeeded in establishing roots in the film world after having a child.

Last year, a video of Moushumi Chatterjee went viral on social media where the paparazzi asked her to pose as soon as they saw her. She could not hear them at first but when someone took the name of Jaya Bachchan, Moushumi Chatterjee immediately said, "I am better than Jaya Bachchan. If you people were not there, we would not have been here." 

Moushumi Chatterjee reportedly has a grudge against Jaya Bachchan ever since she was overnight replaced by Jaya in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 'Guddi'.

Interestingly, this was not the only film that Moushumi lost to Jaya. There was also Gulzar’s 'Koshish'.

Apart from acting, Moushumi Chatterjee also tried her hand in politics. She contested the 2004 Lok Sabha election as a candidate for Congress but lost. In 2019, she joined the BJP.

READ | Meet actress who beat her ex-boyfriend to death, killed him using hammer in front of husband, then surrendered after..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
