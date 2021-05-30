'I'm not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap, I'm his daddy': Mika Singh after KRK called him 'chirkut singer'

It seems like the brawl between self-proclaimed critic, Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK and Mika Singh has escalated to another level. Mika jumped into KRK’s legal tussle with Salman Khan and calling KRK a ‘donkey’ and a ‘monkey’. The singer also said he was surprised that Salman took so long to file a case against KRK.

On Saturday, Mika responded to a fan’s tweet and called himself KRK’s ‘daddy’. He said in Punjabi, “He only picks on the soft people in Bollywood. He won't mess with his daddy. Tell my son to unblock me please. I am not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap. I am his daddy.”

Things got worse on Saturday (May 29) when Mika said that one shouldn’t make personal comments against anyone and if KRK were to comment about him, he wouldn’t file a case against the ‘Deshdrohi’ actor, but slap him.

“I am surprised that Salman bhai waited so long to file a case against him. Donkeys like him should be tamed as soon as possible... He always makes personal attacks, which is wrong.”

He added, “Meri taraf se koi case-vase nahi hoga, seedha jhaapad hoga. KRK itna bada chuha hai, woh apni bil se bahar nahi niklega, kyuki usse pata hai jaise hi woh bahar niklega usse jhaapad padne waale hain (He is a mouse, hiding in his hole. He knows the second he comes out he'll get attacked)."

Mika also revealed that he has videos of Kamaal Rashid Khan begging him for forgiveness after criticising his songs and has said that he would make a diss track on him titled ‘KRK Kutta’.

KRK then tweeted without named anyone and took a dig at a ‘chirkut singer’ whom he claimed was seeking ‘publicity’. It is interesting to note that Kamaal Khan has now made his Twitter account private.

“Now a Chirkut Singer wants to jump in the matter to get publicity. But I won’t give him. Kood Beta, Jitna Koodna Hai. Tujhe Toh Bhav Bilkul Nahi Doonga! Kyonki Teri Aukaat Hi Nahi Hai (Son, get excited all you want. I will not give you attention at all because you do not have stature for it),” KRK tweeted.

Salman has slapped KRK with a defamation suit which the latter says is in retaliation to his review of the actor’s recently released film ‘Radhe’. Salman’s lawyers, however, have clarified that the defamation 'suit has been filed for ‘publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations’ and calling Salman ‘corrupt’ and ‘dacoit’.