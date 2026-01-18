'I am Muslim, Hans Zimmer is Jewish, Ramayana is Hindu': AR Rahman on composing music for Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol-starrer epic

On composing music for Nitesh Tiwari's Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol-starrer Ramayana, AR Rahman said, "I studied in a Brahmin school, and every year we had Ramayana and Mahabharata, so I know the story. The story is about how virtuous a person is, higher ideals, and all that stuff."

Ramayana is among the most-anticipated Indian films of 2026. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial promises to be the biggest visual and mythological extravaganza for the global audiences. The two-part epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and marks the first collaboration between the two Oscar-winning musicians - AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. In a recent interview, when Rahman was asked if his religious identity influenced his process of composing the Ramayana soundtrack, he said that we need to elevate ourselves from such petty and small things.

Speaking on the BBC Asian YouTube channel, the Rockstar music composer said, "I studied in a Brahmin school, and every year we had Ramayana and Mahabharata, so I know the story. The story is about how virtuous a person is, higher ideals, and all that stuff. People may argue, but I value all those good things, any good things that you can learn from. The prophet has said that knowledge is something invaluable, no matter where you get it from — a king, a beggar, a good act or a bad one. You can’t shy away from things. I think we need to elevate from small-mindedness and selfishness. Because when we elevate and we become radiant — we become a radiant of that, and that’s very important. I am proud of the whole project, because it’s from India to the whole world, with such love. Hanz Zimmer is Jewish, I am Muslim, and the Ramayana is Hindu."

In another interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Rahman shared how he has been working with Zimmer for Ramayana soundtrack. "It’s terrifying for both of us. We’re scoring something so iconic and so important to the world. So in the promo, I think he had a soundscape, then I took that and added the Sanskrit words at the end and everything. What’s complicated is that we’re taking something so epic, which every Indian knows, and we have to give them something new. We have to give something to the world — from India to the world", he said.

Rahman further added, "We have to unlearn certain things, like how our instincts demand, ‘Oh, this is how Ramayana should be done,’ but also imbibe the timeless quality that exists in the culture. It’s still a process. I’m working with Dr Kumar Vishwas, who is like a pro, almost at a professor level when it comes to Ramayana and the Hindi language. Every atom of his body speaks Ramayana. He comes up with lyrics like that, and he’s a very kind person. So we’re having fun, and it’s new."

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and 8-time Oscar winning VFX studio DNEG in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations; Ramayana is being filmed for IMAX and will release worldwide: Part 1 on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.

