'I am left alone': Randhir Kapoor opens up on losing brother Rajiv Kapoor in less than a year after Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor, producer and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last on February 9. He passed away after suffering a heart attack in Mumbai at the age of 58. Rajiv was the youngest of late legend Raj Kapoor's three sons, and the younger brother of Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor.

Known by his nickname Chimpu in Bollywood, Rajiv shot to fame with his starring role in Raj Kapoor's 1985 blockbuster "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" co-starring Mandakini. His other notable works include "Lava", "Zalzala" and "Zabardast". In 1997, he tried his hand at direction with the Rishi Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer "Prem Granth", produced under the RK Films banner. Dealing with the subject of rape and its social stigma, the film was a commercial flop.

Now, opening up on the tragic loss of his younger brother less than a year after he lost another, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor expressed his grief and helplessness on losing a loved one in an interview with ETimes.

"I don't know what's happening. I was equally close to Rishi and Rajiv. I have lost four people from my family--my mother Krishna Kapoor (October 2018), eldest sister Ritu (January 14, 2020), Rishi and now Rajiv. These four were my central core, with whom I did most of my talking."

When asked how was he coping with the loss of his brother, Randhir Kapoor said, "Do I have any option? What can I do? What has to happen will happen."

He also revealed in the interview to the portal that while a public gathering was avoided on Rajiv's Chautha owing to the pandemic, they had performed a small puja for him. "It was a small puja for Rajiv's chautha," he said.

While speaking about Rajiv to the portal, Randhir also revealed how excited his brother Rajiv was about his Bollywood comeback with 'Toolsidas Junior' helmed by Ashutosh and Sunita Gowariker.

It was earlier reported that Rajiv's media interactions for his comeback film were fixed for Sunday, February 14.

"Rajiv was a very gentle and extremely jovial person. It is so tough to believe that he is gone. He had no medical history. His health was simply fine; he had no problems whatsoever," said Randhir Kapoor.

Opening up on what exactly happened on February 9, Randhir said, "Well, I have a 24-hour nurse since I have a bit of problem in walking due to a nerve-related issue. The nurse went to wake him up in the morning at about 7:30 am and he did not respond. She detected that his pulse was very low and dropping further. We rushed him to the hospital but all efforts to save him failed. "And, now I am left alone in this house," he added.

For the unversed, Rajiv had moved into the RK residence in Chembur to stay with his elder brother Randhir Kapoor during the COVID-imposed lockdown.