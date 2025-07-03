'I am in a relationship with...': After breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur is now...

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were in a relationship for close to 2 years before they suddenly called it quits. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's breakup first made headlines in April but the two never spoke explicitly about either their relationship or their alleged breakup.

Not only Aditya Roy Kapur's latest film, Metro In Dino, is trending, but his dating life has now also caught everyone's attention. Aditya Roy Kapur, who was previously in a relationship with Ananya Panday has been single since their breakup last year; however, the actor has now confirmed that he is in a relationship. During Metro In Dino's promotions, Aditya Roy Kapur made a confession that shocked everyone. The actor said that he is in a relationship but there's a catch.

Who is Aditya Roy Kapur dating?

Aditya Roy Kapur, during the promotions of Metro In Dino, made a cheeky comment saying, "Right now, I’m in a relationship… with this thing called Metro In Dino," leaving his co-star Sara Ali Khan in splits.

Why did Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday break up?

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were in a relationship for close to 2 years before they suddenly called it quits. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's breakup first made headlines in April but the two never spoke explicitly about either their relationship or their alleged breakup.

A close friend of the two told Bombay Times last year, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

How does Aditya Roy Kapur deal with heartbreak?

During Metro In Dino's promotions, in an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Aditya Roy Kapur opened up about how he deals with heartbreak, revealing, "Cleaning is my way of dealing with heartbreak. A lot of you may roll your eyes thinking that how unusual is his way of dealing with the heartbreak."

READ | This actress charged more fees than Dilip Kumar, was praised by Jawaharlal Nehru, Dev Anand borrowed money from friends to gift her..., quit acting at just 34 due to..