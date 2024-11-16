Abhishek Bachchan is already making headlines in the divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai. Now with this new promo of I Want To Talk, the netizens will find a connection and make their theories.

Abhishek Bachchan and the Bachchan family are sadly in the news due to malicious linkup and divorce rumours. Amid this gossip, Jr Bachchan is gearing up for the big release of his film, a slice-of-life drama, I Want To Talk. The Shoojit Sircar directorial will soon be released in cinemas, and the makers have dropped a new promo for the film.

While watching the new promo, you will subconsciously connect it with the ongoing reports related to the Bachchans. The 17-second promo starts with Abhishek Bachchan making an honest confession to his on-screen daughter. He says, "I am very hurt." Hearing this his little one says, "Why are you hurt? I'm hurt." The promo was shared by the production house with a caption that will surely add more fuel to the goss, "Life hurts? Talk it out and move on! Living the little moments of #IWantToTalk." Soon after the promo was shared several netizens gave their positive reaction and called it an 'emotional promo'.

Watch the new promo

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours

For months, there has been news about all is not well between Abhishek and Aishwarya. The hearsay are debating about how the Bachchan family is ignoring the Taal actress and even made public appearances without her. The Bachchans are under the radar of netizens and anything related to them is getting scrutinised.

About I Want To Talk

I Want To Talk is Shoojit Sircar's first collaboration with Abhishek Bachchan. Earlier, Sircar worked with Jr Bachchan's father, Amitabh Bachchan in Piku (2015). I Want To Talk narrates the story of an elderly Abhishek, a man at the crossroads of life, navigating complex relationships and grappling with his own inner turmoil. Alongside Bachchan, the film features an ensemble cast of talented actors. Pearle Maaney, Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johnny Lever. I Want To Talk will be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.

