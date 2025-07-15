'I am here with my man because...': When Parveen Babi got upset after Kabir Bedi danced with actress..., then..

Kabir Bedi opened up about his dynamic with Parveen Babi, and her mental health issues, which became evident after they started living together. He also spoke about a time when an upset Parveen Babi left a party after Kabir Bedi danced with an Italian actress.

Parveen Babi, one of the most dynamic actresses of the Indian film industry, worked in some of the biggest hit films of her career; however, she always remained in the news more for her personal life, especially her relationship with actor Kabir Bedi. The two got together after Kabir Bedi parted ways with his wife, Protima Gauri, and Parveen Babi ended her relationship with Danny Denzongpa. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kabir Bedi opened up about his dynamic with Parveen Babi, and her mental health issues, which became evident after they started living together. Kabir Bedi also spoke about a time when an upset Parveen Babi left a party after Kabir Bedi danced with an Italian actress.

Was Kabir Bedi aware of Parveen Babi's mental health issues?

Kabir Bedi told Siddharth Kannan that he became aware of Parveen Babi's mental health struggles after they started living together. He also tried to seek treatment for her, but Parveen Babi wasn't open to it, Kabir Bedi said." He recalled, "Her biggest fear was that if people got to know about her mental instability in the industry, they won’t give her work. When I left India to go to London, Praveen had also accompanied me. In London, I had a home, and I wanted to start my life again with her there. I wanted her to sort treatment there, but she didn’t want any doctor to know about her condition."

Parveen Babi was initially open to shifting abroad with Kabir Bedi and stepping away from Bollywood; however, she eventually returned to Mumbai after the huge success of her film Amar Akbar Anthony. She started getting film offers again and continued her career.

Was Parveen Babi upset when Kabir Bedi danced with an Italian actress?

Kabir Bedi recalled a particular time when they were dining with Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida in Europe. Kabir Bedi said that Gina Lollobrigida invited them for a dinner, but things soon took an ugly turn. "Gina welcomed us and introduced us to her friends, but during the party, she only spoke to me and ignored Parveen, which Parveen didn’t like. I thought things will get better when we went for a private dinner, but it didn’t happen. Gina asked me for a dance and we danced together. I was happy that I am dancing with a big actor like Gina, but at the same time, I could sense Parveen being upset," he said.

Kabir Bedi recalled that during dinner, Gina made a remark to Parveen Babi and said, "What are you doing here? Following the star?" to which Parveen Babi replied, "No, my dear. I am here with my man because I have a man.' Gina was single at that time."

Parveen Babi left the party after this incident, and while Kabir Bedi was initially torn between going after her or staying back, he eventually left with Parveen. He said, "Gina insulted my woman and I could not accept that."

When did Parveen Babi die?

Parveen Babi died in 2005 at the age of 50. Sadly, her body was discovered several days after her tragic death.

