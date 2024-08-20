Twitter
'I am guilty': Javed Akhtar opens up about his failed marriage with Honey Irani, says she is the only person...

Javed Akhtar opened up about his first marriage to Honey Irani, admitting that he feels 'guilty' for the relationship’s end and takes the blame for it.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 09:10 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'I am guilty': Javed Akhtar opens up about his failed marriage with Honey Irani, says she is the only person...
Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani
The new docuseries Angry Young Men, now streaming on Prime Video, focuses on legendary screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. In this three-part series, the writers discuss their careers, families, and children. J

Javed Akhtar also opens up about his first marriage to Honey Irani, admitting that he feels 'guilty' for the relationship’s end and takes the blame for it. When Javed Akhtar was asked about the failure of his first marriage in the third episode, he said, "Honey is one person in the world towards whom I feel guilty. And she’s the only person. About 60 to 70 person responsibility lies on my shoulder for the failure of that marriage. If I had as much understanding as I have today, perhaps, things would not have gone wrong. It’s very difficult to accept. But that’s how it is."

He added, “In any relationship, which is a triangular relationship, it is very personal and very painful, especially when children are involved. It becomes more hurtful because people are so quick to pass judgement and say ‘she’s a home-breaker’, ‘she’s a home-destroyer’ and things like that. Obviously I wanted to explain my point of view but then I figured if I did that, I would end up hurting far too many people. So wisdom lay in keeping quiet and not explaining myself and getting the brickbats which obviously I would get. And I give huge credit to Honey because she could have easily filled the children with tales against me. She just didn’t do that. She gave them the security that you do not have to consider her an evil stepmother. She and I have a very warm and really nice relationship."

Javed Akhtar was married to Honey Irani, a former child actress and writer, with whom he had two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. Their marriage ended around 1980. Javed then married Shabana Azmi in 1984.

