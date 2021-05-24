Headlines

'I'm going to be a bua': Sushmita Sen shares adoring message for mother-to-be Charu Asopa

Excited about the fact that she is going to be an aunt, Sushmita said she can’t wait to hold the little baby in her arms.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Excited about the fact that she is going to be an aunt, Sushmita said she can’t wait to hold the little baby in her arms. Congratulating the Sen and Asopa families, she added that given Charu’s love for children, ‘she will be an amazing mother’.

Sharing a photo of Charu cradling her visible baby bump in an olive green dress, Sushmita wrote in her post, "I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!!  I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!! Congratulations to my beautiful sister in law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!! They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!! I can’t wait to hold the little one!!!Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother!! To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!! I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #happyhappy #buatobe.”

Sushmita’s eldest daughter, Renee Sen replied to her post and said that she has no doubt her mother will be the ‘most amazing bua’.

Meanwhile, in an interaction with SpotbyoyE, Charu said that she wants her baby to be like Sushmita Sen, who she feels is an unbiased person and follows her principles. Charu also revealed that she is in touch with Sushmita who regularly checks up on her and the baby’s health. 

“She is continuously in touch with me and keeps asking about my and baby's health. She is so excitedly waiting for the baby. She only recommended a doctor when I was in Mumbai. Now that I am Bikainer, I keep consulting that doctor as well while I am showing myself to doctors here. My due date is around Sushmita Didi's birthday so that thing is making me even more excited as whatever we get blessed with a girl or a boy is going to be amazing just like her. As Didi is someone who is unbiased, follows her principles and I really respect her for that. I want my baby to be like her,” Charu said.

