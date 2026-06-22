'I am forever indebted...': Prateik Smita Patil pens heartfelt Father's Day note for grandfather, makes no mention of Raj Babbar

Prateik Smita Patil paid an emotional Father's Day tribute to his late grandfather, Shivajirao Patil, crediting him for raising him, while once again making no mention of father Raj Babbar.

Actor Prateik Smita Patil marked Father's Day with an emotional tribute to his late maternal grandfather, Shivajirao Patil, describing him as both his father figure and guiding force. Notably, the actor did not mention his father, veteran actor Raj Babbar, in the post.

Sharing a photograph with his grandfather on Instagram, Prateik expressed gratitude for the love and values he received while growing up under his care.

"Happy Father's Day to my reason, my godfather. Words cannot express how lucky I was to have you as my father and grandfather. I am forever indebted and grateful for your love and the years I spent with you in this physical world," he wrote.

Prateik went on to reflect on the lessons his grandfather left behind.

"The older I get, the more I realise you were the greatest, most dignified man I knew and will ever know in this lifetime," he added. Thanking him for shaping the person he has become, the actor continued, "Thank you for raising me and instilling your remarkable values in me. I am the proudest man to be part of your extraordinary legacy. I'll celebrate you every day till our souls unite again, and then we'll celebrate you together for infinity, PA. Rest in power."

Raised By His Maternal Grandparents

Prateik was born to acclaimed actress Smita Patil and Raj Babbar. Following Smita Patil's death shortly after his birth in 1986, he was brought up by his maternal grandparents, who played a central role in his upbringing.

Over the years, the actor has often spoken about the influence his grandparents had on his life and values.

Distance From Raj Babbar Continues To Draw Attention

While Prateik and Raj Babbar have never publicly detailed the nature of their relationship, speculation surrounding their equation intensified after Raj Babbar and members of his family were absent from Prateik's wedding celebrations last year.

The actor, who was previously known as Prateik Babbar, has also chosen to embrace his mother's identity. Earlier this year, he changed his name on social media to Prateik Smita Patil.

Arya Babbar Reacted To The Issue

Last month, Prateik's half-brother Arya Babbar addressed the matter during an interview with Vicky Lalwani and criticised the actor's stance.

"When you want all the benefits, then he is your father. But when you have to acknowledge him and give him respect in front of society, then he is not your father. What is that? As an elder brother, I love him, but when he is wrong, he is wrong, and this is where he is wrong," Arya had said.

Prateik has not publicly responded to Arya's remarks.