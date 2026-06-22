FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'I am forever indebted...': Prateik Smita Patil pens heartfelt Father's Day note for grandfather, makes no mention of Raj Babbar

'I am forever indebted...': Prateik Smita Patil pens heartfelt Father's Day note

Netanyahu repeats pledge to stay in South Lebanon security zone, stop 'Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons'

Israeli PM Netanyahu repeats pledge to stay in South Lebanon security zone

Gold, silver prices today, June 22, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, June 22, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'I am forever indebted...': Prateik Smita Patil pens heartfelt Father's Day note for grandfather, makes no mention of Raj Babbar

Prateik Smita Patil paid an emotional Father's Day tribute to his late grandfather, Shivajirao Patil, crediting him for raising him, while once again making no mention of father Raj Babbar.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 07:25 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'I am forever indebted...': Prateik Smita Patil pens heartfelt Father's Day note for grandfather, makes no mention of Raj Babbar
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Prateik Smita Patil marked Father's Day with an emotional tribute to his late maternal grandfather, Shivajirao Patil, describing him as both his father figure and guiding force. Notably, the actor did not mention his father, veteran actor Raj Babbar, in the post.

Sharing a photograph with his grandfather on Instagram, Prateik expressed gratitude for the love and values he received while growing up under his care.

"Happy Father's Day to my reason, my godfather. Words cannot express how lucky I was to have you as my father and grandfather. I am forever indebted and grateful for your love and the years I spent with you in this physical world," he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prateik smita patil (@_prat)

Prateik went on to reflect on the lessons his grandfather left behind.

"The older I get, the more I realise you were the greatest, most dignified man I knew and will ever know in this lifetime," he added. Thanking him for shaping the person he has become, the actor continued, "Thank you for raising me and instilling your remarkable values in me. I am the proudest man to be part of your extraordinary legacy. I'll celebrate you every day till our souls unite again, and then we'll celebrate you together for infinity, PA. Rest in power."

Raised By His Maternal Grandparents

Prateik was born to acclaimed actress Smita Patil and Raj Babbar. Following Smita Patil's death shortly after his birth in 1986, he was brought up by his maternal grandparents, who played a central role in his upbringing.

Over the years, the actor has often spoken about the influence his grandparents had on his life and values.

Distance From Raj Babbar Continues To Draw Attention

While Prateik and Raj Babbar have never publicly detailed the nature of their relationship, speculation surrounding their equation intensified after Raj Babbar and members of his family were absent from Prateik's wedding celebrations last year.

The actor, who was previously known as Prateik Babbar, has also chosen to embrace his mother's identity. Earlier this year, he changed his name on social media to Prateik Smita Patil.

Arya Babbar Reacted To The Issue

Last month, Prateik's half-brother Arya Babbar addressed the matter during an interview with Vicky Lalwani and criticised the actor's stance.

"When you want all the benefits, then he is your father. But when you have to acknowledge him and give him respect in front of society, then he is not your father. What is that? As an elder brother, I love him, but when he is wrong, he is wrong, and this is where he is wrong," Arya had said.

Prateik has not publicly responded to Arya's remarks.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran-US talks in Switzerland: 'Major progress’ on Lebanon war, asset release' cites Araghchi; What was discussed so far?
Iran-US talks in Switzerland: What was discussed so far?
'I am forever indebted...': Prateik Smita Patil pens heartfelt Father's Day note for grandfather, makes no mention of Raj Babbar
'I am forever indebted...': Prateik Smita Patil pens heartfelt Father's Day note
Netanyahu repeats pledge to stay in South Lebanon security zone, stop 'Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons'
Israeli PM Netanyahu repeats pledge to stay in South Lebanon security zone
Gold, silver prices today, June 22, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, June 22, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Eight red cards already! World Cup 2026 matches combined total of previous two tournaments
Eight red cards already! World Cup 2026 matches combined total of previous two t
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement