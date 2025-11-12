Delhi car blast initial probe reveals HIGH intensity of explosion: Victim's lungs, intestine damaged; head trauma, broken bones...
'Dharmendra was...': Doctor reveals veteran superstar's reaction when he was getting discharged from hospital: 'His recovery and treatment will...'
'I am fine': Govinda shares health update with fans amid hospitalisation for...
Arrested woman doctor Shaheen Shahid's ex Husband Dr Hayat Zafar makes SHOCKING claims: 'She was not religious, wanted to go abroad because...'
Aryan Khan turns 28: Shah Rukh Khan's entreprenur-filmmaker prince is richest star kid, with Rs 80 crore net worth, his businees ventures are...,
India International Trade Fair 2025: IITF to be held at Bharat Mandapam from THIS date; Check timings, ticket fares, nearest Metro station
Bihar Election 2025: What are exit polls? Can we trust them? Why do they often go wrong?
Delhi Blast: Fresh CCTV footage shows exact moment when Hyundai i20 exploded near Red Fort metro station; Watch
Meet India's richest actress, has net worth of Rs 7000 crore, beats Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone; but has not been active in films from years, she is...
UP Board Exam Date 2026 BIG UPDATE: UPMSP announces Class 10, 12 board exam revised timetable at upmsp.edu.in; check full schedule, other details
BOLLYWOOD
Govinda was admitted to the hospital just a day after visiting veteran actor Dharmendra, who is recovering at Breach Candy Hospital. For the unversed, this is the second time the actor has been hospitalized within a year.
Govinda, currently admitted to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, has shared a much-awaited update about his health condition. When enquired about his health, Govinda told ANI that he is doing well. "Thank you so much...I am fine," he said in a voice message.
Is Govinda fine?
His manager, Shashi Sinha, has also shared that the actor is now conscious and is currently under observation. "The doctors are expected to review his condition in the afternoon, after which further decisions will be taken. Govinda's medical tests are still ongoing," he added.
Earlier in the day, Govinda's manager told IANS, "He had a severe headache and felt heaviness in his head. He also felt dizzy, and because of that, he has been advised to see a neurologist. Doctors are conducting a check-up. He was admitted last night, and the doctor will examine him soon."
What happened to Govinda?
Govinda was admitted to the hospital just a day after visiting veteran actor Dharmendra, who is recovering at Breach Candy Hospital. For the unversed, this is the second time the actor has been hospitalized within a year. In October last year, he was admitted to the same hospital after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver. The Hero No. 1 actor sustained a wound below his knee and underwent an hour-long surgery in the ICU to remove the bullet safely.
(With IANS inputs)
READ | Amid death hoax and heartbreaking speculations, Dharmendra proves he is OG 'He-Man' of Bollywood