'I am fine': Govinda shares health update with fans amid hospitalisation for...

Govinda was admitted to the hospital just a day after visiting veteran actor Dharmendra, who is recovering at Breach Candy Hospital. For the unversed, this is the second time the actor has been hospitalized within a year.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 02:05 PM IST

'I am fine': Govinda shares health update with fans amid hospitalisation for...
    Govinda, currently admitted to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai,  has shared a much-awaited update about his health condition. When enquired about his health, Govinda told ANI that he is doing well. "Thank you so much...I am fine," he said in a voice message.

    Is Govinda fine? 

    His manager, Shashi Sinha, has also shared that the actor is now conscious and is currently under observation. "The doctors are expected to review his condition in the afternoon, after which further decisions will be taken. Govinda's medical tests are still ongoing," he added.

    Earlier in the day, Govinda's manager told IANS, "He had a severe headache and felt heaviness in his head. He also felt dizzy, and because of that, he has been advised to see a neurologist. Doctors are conducting a check-up. He was admitted last night, and the doctor will examine him soon."

    What happened to Govinda?

    Govinda was admitted to the hospital just a day after visiting veteran actor Dharmendra, who is recovering at Breach Candy Hospital. For the unversed, this is the second time the actor has been hospitalized within a year. In October last year, he was admitted to the same hospital after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver. The Hero No. 1 actor sustained a wound below his knee and underwent an hour-long surgery in the ICU to remove the bullet safely.

    (With IANS inputs)

