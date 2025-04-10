Something similar happened in 2022, author Taslima Nasreen took to Twitter (now X) to react to Amitabh Bachchan’s congratulatory message for his son after he won an award for Dasvi and compared Big B's talent to Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan is a megastar in Bollywood who needs no introduction. Still, despite his star status, underneath it all, he is just a proud father to his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, who never shies away from appreciating all of his son's small and big wins, personal or professional. Something similar happened in 2022, author Taslima Nasreen took to Twitter (now X) to react to Amitabh Bachchan’s congratulatory message for his son after he won an award for Dasvi.

In a now-deleted tweet, she wrote, "Amitabh Bachchan ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji (sic)." While Amitabh Bachchan did not respond to Taslima Nasreen's comparison between him and his son, it was Abhishek Bachchan who replied to the tweet with a heartfelt but strong message.

Abhishek Bachchan replied, "Absolutely correct, Ma’am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain “the best”! I am an extremely proud son."

At the time, many Twitter users heaped praises on Abhishek Bachchan for being humble in his reply to Taslima Nasreen. Others also appreciated Abhishek Bachchan's constant efforts to prove himself despite his father’s shadow. One user said, "Ma’am, Amitabh Bachchan is a legend! Comes once in a lifetime! Like Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Saab, Magic Johnson, Marlon Brando, etc. Show me one son who can immediately be better than the father. The father is saying in his own words. You are you! And you are good."