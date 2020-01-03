'I am comfortable in a saree': Akshay Kumar opens up about playing a woman in Laxmmi Bomb

Akshay Kumar is one star who knows how to keep his fans on their toes. The actor has had a tremendous 2019 and successfully released films from different genres and 2020 is going to be no less as Akshay is all set to deliver four films from four different genres for his fans.

Khiladi Kumar has Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey lined up this year.

However, among these four films, Akshay's look in Laxmmi Bomb when released was the talk of the town and created a frenzy among his fans.

Clad in a red saree, Akshay's look was fascinating and created a rage on social media.

As per reports, during an interaction with a media outlet when Akshay was asked about his role and the film he had said that Laxmmi Bomb was one of the most difficult films of his career.

Akshay further clarified that while he was comfortable shooting in a saree, it was difficult for him to essay a character that was being possessed by a transgender ghost as it was important for him to feel the character and internalize it.

Commenting on his look in Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay said, “I am comfortable in a saree and had no problem shooting in it. I love doing tricky stuff. It is one of the most difficult characters I have played. I had to internalize the character and get the body language right.”

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb stars Kiara Advani in the lead role along with Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, and others.

Laxmmi Bomb is slated to release on Eid 2020 and will lock horns with Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.