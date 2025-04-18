In March this year, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he had moved out of Mumbai. Although he hasn't confirmed the exact location, reports suggest that he has settled in Bengaluru.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap strongly refuted rumors that he had quit filmmaking after leaving Mumbai. In a response on Friday morning, he clarified that he is "busier than Shah Rukh Khan" and that his work schedule is packed until 2028.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "I have relocated cities. I have not left filmmaking. For all the people who think I am frustrated and gone, I am here and I am busier than Shah Rukh Khan (I have to be, I don’t make as much money) (sic)."

He added, "I don’t have dates until 2028. I have five directorials hopefully coming out this year or may be three now and two early next year. I have the longest IMDB and I am so employed that I say no to 3 projects a day. So pls go suck your own c@&₹ or if you are flexible enough lick your own a&& (sic)."

Anurag Kashyap had previously shared that he decided to move out of Mumbai and step away from Bollywood, calling the Hindi film industry "too toxic." He expressed frustration with filmmakers who, in his view, were now only focused on box office numbers.

He said, "I’ve left Mumbai. I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 or Rs 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone."

Anurag Kashyap had previously spoken about his desire to explore the South Indian film industry, expressing his frustration with Bollywood. He stated, "I am going to the South. I want to go where there is stimulation. Otherwise, I will die as an old man. I am so disappointed and disgusted by my own industry. I am disgusted by the mindset."