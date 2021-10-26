Headlines

‘I am born Hindu as is my husband’: Kranti Redkar defends husband Sameer Wankhede amid Nawab Malik's allegations

Sameer Wankhede told the NCB special court in Mumbai today that he and his family were being targeted. Wife Kranti shared pictures of their marriage.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2021, 12:08 PM IST

Amid the probe into the Aryan Khan drugs case, Kranti Redkar Wankhede, the wife of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, has said that they are born Hindus and have never converted to any other religion.

On Monday, Kranti shared pictures of their marriage in a tweet. She said Sameer Wankhede's deceased mother was a Muslim and his father is a Hindu. She also said that Sameer's ex-marriage was under the Special Marriage Act, and he was divorced in 2016. "Me n my Husband Sameer r born Hindus. We hv never converted to any other religion. V respect all religions. Sameer's father too is hindu married to my Muslim Mom in law who is no more. Sameer's ex-marriage ws under special marriage act, divorced in 2016. Ours in hindu marriage act 2017," she said.

Sameer Wankhede told the NCB special court in Mumbai today that he and his family were being targeted and that he is ready for a probe into allegations against him. "My family including my sister and deceased mother are being targeted," the NCB zonal director told the court. Wankhede was appearing before special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court in connection with the probe of the drugs-on-cruise case today. Two affidavits have been filed in the case -- one by NCB and another by Wankhede. Wankhede and Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik are at loggerheads over the investigation of the case. Malik has shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here."

Following this, Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on a luxury cruise ship, which was on its way to Goa, off the Mumbai coast on October 2. A total of 20 people, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)
 

