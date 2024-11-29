Janhvi and Khushi are his step-sisters from Boney Kapoor's second marriage to Sridevi. Speaking about his relationship with his sisters, Arjun Kapoor said, "They both have been really solid behind me, and I know it sounds like I am the brother who is taking care of them and all that."

Ever since Arjun Kapoor confirmed his break up with Malaika Arora, he has been going viral for his vulnerable and heartfelt interviews in the media. Arjun Kapoor, who is currently enjoying the success of Singham Again, has been open about embracing change in his life and cherishing his relationships. In a recent interview with Galatta Media, Arjun Kapoor made a rare comment on his relationship with his half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor clarified that while there is a perception that he is the brother taking care of his sisters but its wrong. He said there have been days when both Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor held his hand and pulled him out of his vulnerable phase.

Speaking about his relationship with his sisters, Arjun Kapoor said, "They both have been really solid behind me, and I know it sounds like I am the brother who is taking care of them and all that. It’s not always like that. There are moments where you are also vulnerable. Janhvi has seen that vulnerable side of me. You question life, you question choices, you question is it all worth it, you question what will happen because you have to realise that negativity is a constant in our profession. It’s just that the volume of it sometimes reaches a point where your head just wants to explode."

Janhvi and Khushi are his step-sisters from Boney Kapoor's second marriage to Sridevi.

Arjun Kapoor also shared his bond with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and said, "I am better off for having Janhvi and Khushi in my life. I love them a lot. I care for them a lot and I am so glad that they are doing well I am happy to say that they are very well-brought-up kids."

Arjun Kapoor is currently enjoying one of the best phases in his career after his role playing Danger Lanka, the chief antagonist in Singham Again.

READ | 'Ours is not a love marriage': Dhanush makes BIG statement after official divorce from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, denies..