'I am angry, I hurt': After Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses Shekhar Kapur of cheating, filmmaker pens cryptic poetry

Headlines

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

IND vs WI: R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father-son duo in Test cricket

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia enter in house; appoint Manisha Rani as captain

'UCC is divisive and would hamper peace, harmony' says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's party

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BJP's Delhi unit fires spokesperson, Neha Shalini Dua hits back alleging 'chauvinism'

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

Cholesterol: 10 foods, drinks to avoid for healthy heart

Rani Durgavati to Rani Tarabai: Queens that bravely fought against Mughals

Batters who have hit longest sixes in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma face legal trouble, Avatar The Way of Water to release on June 7 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 16

Japan set to release tones of toxic Fukushima water; China, South Korea angry, but why? | Explained

Modi-morphosis: 9 Years, 9 Avatars - PM Modi's Unforgettable Act! Reflecting on 9 Years of Leadership

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

Mission Start Ab: Alia Bhatt launches Prime Video series to empower startups, netizens compare it with Shark Tank

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia enter in house; appoint Manisha Rani as captain

HomeBollywood

explainer

'I am angry, I hurt': After Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses Shekhar Kapur of cheating, filmmaker pens cryptic poetry

Shekhar Kapur took to social media and penned a note amid ex-wife Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's allegations.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 09:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and penned a cryptic note after his ex-wife Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accused him of cheating. The singer and actress mentioned that when she wanted to walk out of marriage, she got pregnant.

Now, Shekhar Kapur took to Instagram and penned poetry. He wrote, “I am jealous, and greedy and angry and I hurt I love and I hate I mean well but manipulate. I am confused and riddled with doubt of course I am I am after all only human and yet I long I yearn I aspire to be compassionate to be creative to be whole to be infinite I am spiritual too I am two but one must live with the other with compassion with forgiveness till I am only one but till then I must learn to be two I am after all only human #compassion #jealous #infinite #me #you #human #compassionate #poetry #poem @kaverikapur.”

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @shekharkapur

Netizens reacted to the post, one of them wrote, “Thank you for echoing my sentiments. Was finding it difficult to express these things to MYSELF. I'm going to save this post. It's going to be my go-to when the dual forces duel in my mind. This really made sense.” The second one said, “This is so deep and powerful. I am meeting with myself today a Lil better,on reading this. Thankyou Sir.” Another said, “Beautiful you know yourself very well & you admit it with honesty a rare quality of a character called human this self analysis instroection is actually self realisation of human strength & weakness you are bold brave & brutal yet an enlightened compassionate being.”

For the unversed, while speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said, “My husband didn’t want me to act. But it wasn’t a big deal for me. I came from a non-filmy background. I started getting film offers when I was in school and college. In college, I got the offer to do Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. While I was in college, I did a Malayalam film. My parents were very strict, they didn’t want me to act. But I lied to them and went to Kochi to shoot for a film. After that, I did a lot of films that became superhits. But then my husband was very clear that he doesn’t want his wife to act. I was too naïve to understand the thinking of a person who asks you not to work. But it wasn’t a big deal for me, I had more talent than ambition. So I never thought that anything will ever stop in my life, though it did.”

She further said that her marriage was her karma, she said, “I feel that my marriage to Shekhar Kapur was karma that I had to fulfil. Because when I met him I got obsessed. When I was a 10-12-year-old kid, I used to think that I will either marry Imran Khan (former cricketer and former PM of Pakistan ) or Shekhar Kapur. I went to meet him when he was casting for a film called, Champion. However, the film didn’t see the light of day. Then I kept meeting him and one thing lead to another. Mujh toh pyaar hogaeya, but he was serious that boss I am not serious. But I was so conservative in my head, I said to him, “I am not that type of girl. I will not see you again if you don’t marry me. Toh maine dhamki se unke shaadi mujhse karvali.”

 

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Traitors and helpless people are running...': Uddhav Thackeray takes a dig at NDA government in Maharashtra

Rajasthan man's heart skips a beat upon spotting 5-foot cobra in bathroom, details inside

Meet IAS Gaurav Budania, BHU graduate who cracked UPSC in his first attempt with AIR 13; know his success mantra

Watch: Viral Video shows spectacular yet scary cloud formation over Haridwar skies, netizens ask 'Doomsday?'

This college dropout used to sell SIM cards, became millionaire at 22; now runs Rs 80,000 crore company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE