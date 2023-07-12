'I am angry, I hurt': After Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses Shekhar Kapur of cheating, filmmaker pens cryptic poetry

Shekhar Kapur took to social media and penned a note amid ex-wife Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's allegations.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and penned a cryptic note after his ex-wife Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accused him of cheating. The singer and actress mentioned that when she wanted to walk out of marriage, she got pregnant.

Now, Shekhar Kapur took to Instagram and penned poetry. He wrote, “I am jealous, and greedy and angry and I hurt I love and I hate I mean well but manipulate. I am confused and riddled with doubt of course I am I am after all only human and yet I long I yearn I aspire to be compassionate to be creative to be whole to be infinite I am spiritual too I am two but one must live with the other with compassion with forgiveness till I am only one but till then I must learn to be two I am after all only human #compassion #jealous #infinite #me #you #human #compassionate #poetry #poem @kaverikapur.”

Netizens reacted to the post, one of them wrote, “Thank you for echoing my sentiments. Was finding it difficult to express these things to MYSELF. I'm going to save this post. It's going to be my go-to when the dual forces duel in my mind. This really made sense.” The second one said, “This is so deep and powerful. I am meeting with myself today a Lil better,on reading this. Thankyou Sir.” Another said, “Beautiful you know yourself very well & you admit it with honesty a rare quality of a character called human this self analysis instroection is actually self realisation of human strength & weakness you are bold brave & brutal yet an enlightened compassionate being.”

For the unversed, while speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said, “My husband didn’t want me to act. But it wasn’t a big deal for me. I came from a non-filmy background. I started getting film offers when I was in school and college. In college, I got the offer to do Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. While I was in college, I did a Malayalam film. My parents were very strict, they didn’t want me to act. But I lied to them and went to Kochi to shoot for a film. After that, I did a lot of films that became superhits. But then my husband was very clear that he doesn’t want his wife to act. I was too naïve to understand the thinking of a person who asks you not to work. But it wasn’t a big deal for me, I had more talent than ambition. So I never thought that anything will ever stop in my life, though it did.”

She further said that her marriage was her karma, she said, “I feel that my marriage to Shekhar Kapur was karma that I had to fulfil. Because when I met him I got obsessed. When I was a 10-12-year-old kid, I used to think that I will either marry Imran Khan (former cricketer and former PM of Pakistan ) or Shekhar Kapur. I went to meet him when he was casting for a film called, Champion. However, the film didn’t see the light of day. Then I kept meeting him and one thing lead to another. Mujh toh pyaar hogaeya, but he was serious that boss I am not serious. But I was so conservative in my head, I said to him, “I am not that type of girl. I will not see you again if you don’t marry me. Toh maine dhamki se unke shaadi mujhse karvali.”