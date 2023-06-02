'I am actor not a stunt man': Freddy Daruwala on suffering severe injuries during Crackdown 2 shoot in Kashmir

A photo of Freddy Daruwala from his Instagram profile

Actor Freddy Daruwala who was seen in actioners Holiday, and Race 3, is currently being seen in the action thriller web series Crackdown S2. During the shoot of Crackdown, there was a stunt Freddy had to perform on a bridge. The actor had to do a pull-up under a bridge while a drone shot was to capture it all.

Crackdown director Apoorva Lakhia had planned it for a studio shoot understanding the risk but Freddy said that he want to perform in live locations of Kashmir. The water was freezing cold when the actor started performing the stunt bare-chested!

Freddy finished what he had to do but his hands were frozen and a slight delay in lifting him up, resulted in the actor falling from 35 feet in the cold water. He sustained injuries on his back, legs and shoulders. The entire set was in shock but when Freddy came walking out of the water unhurt, much to the surprise of the crew. The director immediately called off the shoot and was concerned about his situation but Freddy resumed the shoot the very next day.

Recalling the incident, Freddy said, “I should have been more careful. I remember the director (Apoorva Lakhia) informing me about us having all the possibilities and safety harnesses to execute the scene. But I insisted on doing it on my own but the end result didn’t turn out to be the way it should have been and as per my and Apoorva sir’s expectations. It was more risky because it wasn’t the last day of the shoot and if I was hurt, the shoot would have got stalled. But luckily nothing of that sort happened and I continued shooting.”

He further added, "Next day, I faced a lot of difficulties with severe back injuries. A few things I learnt from the incident are that I am an actor and not a stunt man but sometimes an actor gets carried away in the name of realism and to give audiences a realistic experience. But sometimes we forget that there are a lot of people associated with us and working with us on a project which can go haywire if any unfortunate incident happens on the set. Going ahead, I will ensure that I will play it safe so that I don’t hurt myself and secondly, it doesn’t hamper the shooting schedule." The episodes of Crackdown S2 are streaming on Jio Cinema.