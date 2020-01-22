'I already know my fav performance of the year': Kartik Aaryan in awe of Deepika Padukone after 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, unfortunately, could not create magic on the box office in comparison to Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which released on the same day. However, audiences and the Bollywood community, everyone, who watched the film showered praises on Deepika for choosing to do this brave film and especially how she attached herself to the character of Malti, an acid attack survivor.

The latest Bollywood celebrity who appreciated Deepika's performance is Kartik Aaryan. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to his Instagram stories and praised the Padmaavat actresses' performance and called it his favourite of the year 2020.

He wrote, "2020 has just begun, But I already know my fav performance of the year @deepikapdukone #Chhapaak @meghnagulzar." Kartik had also recently come to Deepika's defense when the actresses visited Jawaharlal Nehru University to stand in solidarity with the students after the campus was attacked by masked goons.

"Of course, I respect what Deepika did yesterday and I hope a lot of people would stand up and a lot of citizens should come ahead and talk about it. Strict actions are needed. The way these things are happening, this is not our country, these things should not happen here. I really hope strict actions are taken," he had said.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel along with Sara Ali Khan. The trailer released a few days back and was loved by audiences and the cast of the first part of the film, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika as well. The sequel is all set to release on February 14, 2020.