'Husband career banayega...': Suniel Shetty's statement on modern marriages goes viral, says women must know to look after kids if...

Suneil Shetty faced major controversy a few months back after he appreciated his daughter Athiya Shetty's decision to have a natural birth, which some perceived as insensitive to women who have C-sections. Now, Suneil Shetty's latest statement on modern marriages is also going viral, in which he has said that today, people lack patience when it comes to handling relationships. Suniel Shetty, who has been married to Mana Shetty for many years, shared that women need to understand that if their husband is building his career or has a job, the wife must be the primary caretaker of the kids.

Suniel Shetty says women should understand they have to look after kids while their husbands work

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Suniel Shetty said, "Aaj kal bachon mein patience hai hi nahi. Shaadi kuch time ke baad ek samjhauta hota hai, where you have to understand each other, live for each other. Phir ek bacha aata hai, aur patni ko yeh jaana zaruri hai ki husband career banayega toh bache ko main dekh rahi hoon. Husband, of course, saath mein dekhega. Par aaj kal sab cheezon mein pressure bohot ho gaya hai (Kids today lack patience. After a while, marriage becomes a compromise; you need to understand and live for each other. Then comes a child, and it’s important for the wife to understand that if the husband is building his career, she will be the one looking after the child. Of course, the husband will be involved too. But there’s a lot of pressure on everything nowadays)."

Suniel Shetty said that people rely too much on advice from the outside world today. "Everyone wants to give advice today. The virtual world tells you how to be a mother, how to be a father, what to eat, and what to do. I believe learning through experience is better, from your grandmother, mother, sisters, and in-laws. So keep what works for you and leave the rest. But a lot has changed. Now, people are getting divorced even before the wedding takes place," he said.

Did Suniel Shetty remark about daughter Athiya Shetty's normal delivery?

A few months back, Suniel Shetty faced online criticism for praising his daughter Athiya Shetty's decision to have a natural birth. Some people viewed his comments as insensitive to women who have C-sections. The controversy erupted so badly that Suniel Shetty had to later clarify that his words were misinterpreted and all he wanted to do was applaud the strength and experience of childbirth, no matter what the method is.

